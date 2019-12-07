EY: 1/5 say bribery is common practice

BBJ

One in five Hungarian executives believes bribery is a widespread practice in their industry. This ratio is above the average for both the region and emerging markets, according to EY’s latest Global Fraud Survey.

The newly launched ISO 37001 Anti-Corruption Management System provides effective assistance to organizations in this area.

"Today, it is a requirement of both the public and business partners that an organization has a comprehensive compliance system," said Ferenc Biró, partner at EY Business Services at the official launch of the standard.

"In a growing number of industries, such as the energy industry and the health industry, players on the international market require their business partners to prove their responsibility. The newly introduced standard will help build and maintain such an anti-corruption system," he added.