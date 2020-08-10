External trade surplus at EUR 697 mln in June

In June 2020, the surplus on external trade in goods was EUR 697 million, up EUR 201 mln year-on-year, according to data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

According to KSH, a more moderate decline was seen in both directions of euro-denominated external trade in goods than in April–May, due to the easing of the direct negative effects of the COVID-19 epidemic.

In EUR terms, the value of exports decreased by 3.1% and that of imports by 5.7% compared to the same month of the previous year.

The value of exports amounted to EUR 8.542 bln and that of imports to EUR 7.846 bln.

The share of EU-27 Member States was 78% in exports and 68% in imports.