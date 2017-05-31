Eximbank to issue domestic bonds

remember me
Magyar Eximbank, Hungaryʼs export-import bank, announced on Tuesday its plan to draw in funds by issuing domestic bonds with cash guarantees from the Hungarian state, state news agency MTI reported.
The final decision on the transaction will be taken by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, who exercises founderʼs rights over the issuer.
The transaction will be organized by Erste Bank Hungary.
The transaction still also depends on market demand and final approval of shareholders, Eximbank added in the statement.
