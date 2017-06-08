Ex-MNV execs receive prison sentences

Two former executives of Hungarian National Asset Management Inc. (MNV) have been given prison sentences for attempted misappropriation, Hungaryʼs Supreme Court (Kúria) ruled today in a judgement of the third instance which is legally binding, according to reports.
The case involved the swap, in 2008, of a parcel of farmland for lakefront property in Sukoró, on Hungaryʼs Lake Velence, that was to be used for a casino development, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.
Former MNV CEO Miklós Tátrai has been handed a three-year prison sentence, while Zsolt Császy, the former MNV sales director, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.
Prior to the Kúria’s decision, Tátrai had received a four-year sentence, while Császy had been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a court in Szolnok, but the ruling was overturned by an appeals court in Szeged, MTI recalled.