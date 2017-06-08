Ex-MNV execs receive prison sentences

BBJ

Two former executives of Hungarian National Asset Management Inc. (MNV) have been given prison sentences for attempted misappropriation, Hungaryʼs Supreme Court (Kúria) ruled today in a judgement of the third instance which is legally binding, according to reports.

The case involved the swap, in 2008, of a parcel of farmland for lakefront property in Sukoró, on Hungaryʼs Lake Velence, that was to be used for a casino development, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Former MNV CEO Miklós Tátrai has been handed a three-year prison sentence, while Zsolt Császy, the former MNV sales director, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Prior to the Kúria’s decision, Tátrai had received a four-year sentence, while Császy had been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a court in Szolnok, but the ruling was overturned by an appeals court in Szeged, MTI recalled.