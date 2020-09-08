EV subsidy increasing by HUF 882 mln

Nicholas Pongratz

The governmentʼs fund for the purchase of a HUF 5 billion electric vehicles has proved such a success that the government will increase the budget by approximately HUF 882 million, so that all applications submitted in accordance with the call conditions can receive support, Minister of Innovation and Technology László Palkovics has said, according to origo.hu.

In addition to individual customers, businesses have also shown a strong interest in purchasing environmentally-friendly vehicles, the minister added. Thanks to the additional resources, more than 2,000 electric vehicles can be procured.

According to Palkovics, 662 private individuals applied for support; 738 companies, including 294 taxi or car passenger transport companies, also submitted applications for the purchase of an EV.