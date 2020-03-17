Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

European tourism to fall 85% by Easter

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 10:20

World tourism has never been in the situation it is now due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Zoltán Guller, CEO of the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ), writes origo.hu. 

Photo by Mikhail Starodubov/Shuttestock.com

Guller said that Europe had 85% fewer planes arriving from other continents than a year ago, and European tourism will fall 85% by Easter.

The government expects the coronavirus to peak in Hungary in June, but the situation is changing very fast, he said. He also reported that the National Tourist Information Center reports that the number of cancellations is increasing day by day, with nearly 163,500 foreign visitors’ cancellations expected cumulatively in the springtime, origo.hu adds.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Rediscover the power of words

    As a family company, Julius Meinl always wanted to make their costumers feel special. Inspired by the classical coffeehouses and their cultural association with poetry, Julius Meinl encourages coffee lovers to find a moment of poetic inspiration. Since 2015 the brand has taken its mission to the public with its annual "Pay with a Poem" program.

     

Related articles