European tourism to fall 85% by Easter

World tourism has never been in the situation it is now due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Zoltán Guller, CEO of the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ), writes origo.hu.
Guller said that Europe had 85% fewer planes arriving from other continents than a year ago, and European tourism will fall 85% by Easter.
The government expects the coronavirus to peak in Hungary in June, but the situation is changing very fast, he said. He also reported that the National Tourist Information Center reports that the number of cancellations is increasing day by day, with nearly 163,500 foreign visitors’ cancellations expected cumulatively in the springtime, origo.hu adds.
