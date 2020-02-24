EU tenders called for Budapest rapid suburban railway upgrade

MTI – Econews

The renovation and expansion of Budapestʼs HÉV rapid suburban railway line network has been launched with the invitation of a number of European Union tenders, state secretary for developments in the capital and environs Balázs Fürjes told state news wire MTI on Monday.

The H5 HÉV stop at Batthyány tér. (Photo by Francesca Sciarra/Shutterstock.com)

Dávid Vitézy, who heads the Budapest Development Center (BFK), which is implementing the project in a consortium with MÁV-HÉV, said the tenders involve planning for the renovation of the H6 and H7 HÉV lines in the south of the capital as well as the extension of the H7 line.

The plan includes connecting the H6 and H7 lines as they approach the capitalʼs inner districts and extend the joined line, underground, to Kálvin tér, where the number 3 and number 4 metro lines intersect, he said.

The H5 HÉV line in the north of the city will also get an upgrade, he added.

A feasibility study will be conducted on the construction of a tunnel under the Danube connecting the H6 and H7 lines with the H5 line.

Vitézy said the project could double the number of people who commute by rail from the suburbs into the capital.