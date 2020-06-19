EU could raise cap for state aid for investments, says Szijjártó

MTI – Econews

An agreement could be reached next week with the European Commission on lifting restrictions on state investment subsidies, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said at an event on Friday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The minister held a discussion over phone with the Commissioner responsible for digital matters and competition policy Margrethe Vestager Thursday evening.

If no legal obstacles arise then the Hungarian government could support domestic investment projects with more than EUR 800,000, the minister said.

Earlier in June Szijjártó had already called on the EU to lift its restrictions on state investment subsidies until the end of this year.