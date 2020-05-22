Erste Bank Hungary chief Jelasity elected banking assoc head

MTI – Econews

Radován Jelasity, the chairman-CEO of Erste Bank Hungary, was elected chairman of the Hungarian Banking Association on Friday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Jelasity replaces András Becsei, the CEO of OTP Mortgage Bank, who will now serve as deputy chair of the association.

The freshly elected chairman acknowledged the challenges to the economy and to societies presented by the coronavirus pandemic, but said he believes "in the positive economic role of the banking sector as a catalyst".

"I am committed to dialogue and to shared solutions that are acceptable to everybody," he said.

"The banking sector is not only an integral part of the economy, but a reflection of it, too: there can be no stable and strong banking sector without a robust economy, just as there can be no robust economy without a strong banking sector," Jelasity added.

He said that he intends to strengthen the confidence of bank clients, raise the international profile of the Hungarian banking sector, foster its domestic reputation, and maintain the sectorʼs continuous cooperation with regulatory authorities.

Jelasity also noted that the fast and efficient implementation of economic programs launched by the government and the central bank is a shared task of the banking sector.

The banking sector actively supports these programs that aim to re-start the economy, he added.

Other members of the associationʼs governing body who took their posts on Friday are Gránit Bank chairman-CEO Éva Hegedüs, CEO of guarantor Garantiqa Éva Búza, CIB Bank chairman-CEO Pál Simák, Takarékbank chairman-CEO József Vida and Raiffeisen Bank CEO György Zolnai.