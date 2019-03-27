EP committee finds Hungary shows traits of tax haven

MTI – Econews

Hungary is among seven European Union countries that “display traits of a tax haven and facilitate aggressive tax planning”, according to a finding by the European Parliament’s Special Committee on Financial Crimes, Tax Evasion and Tax Avoidance (TAX3), state news wire MTI reports.

Illustration: Gunnar Pippel/Shutterstock.com

The finding was among conclusions in a package of recommendations approved by MEPs on Tuesday after a one-year inquiry. The other six countries are Belgium, Cyprus, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta and the Netherlands.

Among the recommendations in the package are ones to start work on a proposal for a European financial police force and an EU financial intelligence unit, as well as the establishment of an EU anti-money laundering watchdog.