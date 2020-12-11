Enough grapes harvested to meet wine needs

Nicholas Pongratz

Farmers have harvested enough grapes this year to meet wine needs, while demand and supply are in balance, said Deputy State Secretary for Agriculture Tamás Tarpataki, of the Ministry of Agriculture, at a meeting of the Agriculture Committeeʼs Subcommittee on Grapes, Wine and Brandy in Parliament yesterday, according to origo.hu.

Photo by Szilard Csaki / Shutterstock.com

Tarpataki said the amount of wine grapes harvested in 2020, according to the preliminary estimates of the National Council of Mountain Communities, is close to 3.7 million glazes, from which 2.5 million hectoliters of wine products can be made.

He stressed that the average grape harvest had also resulted in a noticeable increase in grape prices.