Employers back changes to overtime, but as option rather than rule

MTI – Econews

Employers back a proposal by MPs of governing Fidesz to extend the period for accounting overtime and to raise the threshold for overtime hours, but they believe the motion should be made an option rather than a rule, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Deciding on whether to adopt the longer overtime accounting period and the higher number of overtime hours should be taken in the framework of the collective contracts between employers and their employees, Ferenc Rolek, the deputy head of business association MGYOSZ, said on Tuesday. That is the consensus of nearly all employers, including business association VOSZ and commerce association AFEOSZ-COOP, he added.

Rolek was speaking after a meeting of the monitoring committee of the VKF, a forum of employers, unions and representatives of the government.

Views on the proposal could be aired by the governmentʼs social partners at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he said.

The bill submitted by the Fidesz MPs would extend the period employers may account overtime for the purpose of calculating wages and rest days from twelve months to three years. It would also raise the upper threshold for annual overtime from 250 to 400 hours.