Employers back changes to overtime, but as option not rule

MTI – Econews

Employers back a proposal by MPs of governing Fidesz to extend the period for accounting overtime and to raise the threshold for overtime hours, but they believe the motion should be made an option rather than a rule, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Decisions on whether to adopt the longer overtime accounting period and the higher number of overtime hours should be taken within the framework of collective contracts between employers and their employees, Ferenc Rolek, deputy head of the Confederation of Hungarian Employers and Industrialists (MGYOSZ), said on Tuesday.

This is the consensus of nearly all employers, including the National Association of Entrepreneurs and Employers (VOSZ), and the Hungarian National Federation of Consumer Co-operative Societies and Trade Associations (ÁFEOSZ-COOP), he added.

Rolek was speaking after a meeting of the monitoring committee of the VKF, a consultative forum of employers, unions, and representatives of the government.

Views on the proposal could be aired by the governmentʼs social partners at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he said.

The bill submitted by Fidesz MPs would extend the period employers may account overtime for the purpose of calculating wages and rest days from 12 months to three years. It would also raise the upper threshold for annual overtime from 250 to 400 hours.