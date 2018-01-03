Employee tax-free rent subsidies raised

MTI – Econews

Employees can receive up to HUF 82,800 of monthly tax-free rent subsidies from their employers this year, significantly more than last year, the Ministry for National Economy said in a statement on Wednesday, as reported by state news wire MTI.

Employers can offer their employees tax-free accommodation expense subsidies for up to five years if they live more than 60 kilometers or more than three hoursʼ travel away from their workplace, MTI reported.

The new regulations are aimed at improving labor mobility across the country. During the first two years, employees can receive up to 60% of the minimum wage in monthly housing subsidies, up from 40% of the minimum wage allowed previously.

In the third and fourth years of employment, the monthly subsidy gradually decreases to 40% of the minimum wage, and in the fifth year to 20%. Previously the rate was set at 25% and 15%, respectively.

In 2018, the pool of eligible employees has been expanded to include workers with fix-termed contracts and those referred by labor agencies.