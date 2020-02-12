Electricity prices in Budapest among lowest for EU capitals

MTI – Econews

Household electricity prices in Budapest were the second-lowest among European capitals in January, a report by the Hungarian Energy and Public Utility Regulatory Authority (MEKH) shows, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Retail electricity prices were 11.32 eurocents per kWh in Budapest, well under prices in Prague (22.15 eurocents), Warsaw (18.06 eurocents) and Bratislava (17.04 eurocents).

Household electricity was dearest in Berlin (33.15 eurocents per kWh) and in Copenhagen (29.99 eurocents).

At purchasing power parity, household electricity prices in Budapest were close to prices in Vienna and Paris.