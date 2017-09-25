Eight new prisons in two years

BBJ

Public procurements are under way for the construction of eight new prisons. The first of the new facilities may open in 2019.

According to daily Magyar Nemzet, the new prisons will be built in Békés, Csenger, Heves, Kemecse, Komádi, Komló, Kunmadaras and Ózd.

The new facilities are said to be eagerly awaited by locals, as they are expected to create jobs. Sándor Sveiczer, the mayor of Heves expects 250 new job openings, and the local council has already spent HUF 20 million on preparations.

The Hungarian Prison Service says it has already posted job ads for the new prisons. According to Magyar Nemzet, more than 6,200 applications have been received, for 2,500 vacancies. The lowest net salary per month will be HUF 151,000, an attractive amount for these underdevelopped regions.