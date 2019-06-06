EC recommends Hungary to limit fiscal expenditure growth

BBJ

The European Commission recommended Hungary take steps to limit fiscal expenditure growth, promote integration and reinforce the country’s anti-corruption framework in tailored advice issued annually to individual member states, vg.hu reported, citing a country specific recommendation published on the European Commission’s website.

In the document, which aims to boost jobs, growth and investment while maintaining sound public finances, the EC noted that the Council had adopted a recommendation confirming the need for Hungary to take measures to ensure that net primary government expenditures do not grow more than 3.3% in 2019. The EC recommended Hungary take steps to ensure net primary government expenditures rise no more than 4.7% in 2020.

It recommended Hungary to continue labor market integration of vulnerable groups and improve the adequacy of social assistance and unemployment benefits. It also urged increased participation in mainstream education of disadvantaged groups, in particular the Roma. The EC said Hungary should focus its investment-related policy on research and innovation, low carbon energy and transport, waste infrastructure and energy and resource efficiency.

It added that competition in public procurement could be improved. The EC said efforts to fight corruption should include improving prosecutorial efforts and access to public information, as well as strengthening judicial independence. It urged Hungary to continue simplifying the tax system, while strengthening it against risk of aggressive tax planning, and to improve competition and regulatory predictability in the services sector, vg.hu reported.