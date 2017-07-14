EC launches yet another infringement procedure against Hungary over train driver certification

MTI – Econews

The European Commission yesterday launched an infringement procedure against Hungary for failing to correctly transpose European rules on certification of train drivers into national legislation.

The EC said it had identified a number of shortcomings in the implementation of the directive on train driver certification, including the accreditation or recognition of medical doctors, the duration for the issuance of the licence and the tasks of the competent authority.

The EC informed Hungary of the shortfalls in a "letter of formal notice", marking the first step in an infringement procedure.