EC launches infringement procedure against Hungary for failing to comply with EU Court ruling

MTI – Econews

The European Commission yesterday launched an infringement procedure against Hungary for failing to comply with a ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union rejecting a requirement that notaries be Hungarian nationals.

The court ruled early in the year that the requirement imposed on notaries in Hungary was contrary to rules on freedom of establishment.

"Hungary has not yet taken the necessary measures to comply with the judgment," the EC said on Thursday.

The EC sent Hungary a "letter of formal notice" on the matter, the first step in an infringement procedure.