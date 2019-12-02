Eating out, Hungarians spend HUF 2,900 on average

remember me
Hungarians spend about HUF 2,900 per person when they go out to eat, according to a survey by coupon company Bónusz Brigád and economic researcher GKI Digital, state news wire MTI reports.
Hungarians now spend 5%-10% more at restaurants than they did a year earlier, the survey shows.
About 84% visit sit-down restaurants, 34% fast-food restaurants and about 20% cafeterias.
Approximately 40% of Hungarian adults eat out at least twice a year. Almost 15% eat out once a month.
Around 72% of Hungarians pick places to eat out online.
