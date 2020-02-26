Dwelling construction up 20% in 2019

According to a recent report by the Central Statistical Office (KSH), some 21,127 new dwellings were built in 2019, 20% more than in 2018.

The number of homes to be built fell by 4.3% to 35,123 compared to 2018, based on issued dwelling construction permits and simple declarations.

Last year, nearly half of new homes (49%) were put to use in Budapest and Pest county. Approximately 33% of homes put to use were in the Transdanubia region, and 18% in the Great Plain and Northern regions.

Some 5,838 homes were taken into use in Budapest, up 51% compared to 2018. There was a double-digit increase in the number of new homes in each settlement category, except in smaller towns, where the growth was only 3.6%.

The average floor-area of homes put to use decreased by 2.7 sqm to 96.6 sqm. The proportion of dwellings built by individuals fell from 46% to 41%, while that of dwellings built by enterprises increased from 53% to 57% compared to a year before.



About half of dwellings put to use in new residential buildings were in detached houses, 42% in multi-dwelling buildings and 3.8% in residential parks.

The number of dwellings to be built was 35,123 based on dwelling construction permits and declarations, 4.3% less than in 2018. Some 55% of new dwellings are planned to be built in Budapest and Pest county.

The number of dwellings to be built increased by 1.4% in the capital and by 4.7% in villages and decreased by 12% in towns of county rank and by 10% in other towns.

The share of simple declarations within all permits was 46% nation-wide, 7% in Budapest, 47% in towns of county rank, 66% in other towns and 89% in villages.

Based on new construction permits (declarations), 3.9% more, a total of 14,282 residential buildings are planned to be built, while the number of permits issued for non-residential buildings was 4,166 or 4.1% less than in 2018.

In the last quarter of 2019, the number of dwellings put to use was higher than the number of new construction permits. This was the first such quarter in the last five years, KSH says.