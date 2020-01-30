Duna Aszfalt to build Congo-Zambia road

Nicholas Pongratz

Duna Aszfalt, the company of László Szíjj, is building a road between the Congo mining region and a city in Zambia, according to news site hvg.hu.

Image: Shutterstock.com

The Hungarian investor traveled to the African country to sign a letter of intent to build the 182 km road. Provincial minister Nickson Chilangwa, who reported on the event in a Facebook post, said at the ceremony that the letter of intent was a major breakthrough after 10 years of waiting for such a road.

In his view, Duna Aszfalt’s participation is a sign that Europe believes in the economies of the DRC and Zambia. Szíjj is one of the richest persons in Hungary with wealth amounting to HUF 207 billion.