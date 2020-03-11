Domestic transportation sector grows modestly

Nicholas Pongratz

The volume of goods transported rose 2.1% to 312 million tonnes last year, the transportation sector’s performance being 1.5% higher than a year earlier, rising to 58.6 billion tonne-kilometers, according to a recent report by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Photo by Milos Muller/shutterstock.com

In domestic traffic, tonne-kilometer performance increased by 2.8% and internationally by 0.9% compared to the previous year.

Road haulage accounted for 63% of the total freight transport performance, while rail had 18%, pipeline 15%, and inland water transport 3.6%.

Road freight transported fewer goods in both domestic and international traffic in the fourth quarter, reducing its tonne-kilometer performance by 1.7% to 13.6 billion.