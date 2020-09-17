Domestic tourist numbers climb in August

MTI – Econews

Around 1.5 million domestic tourists stayed in commercial accommodations in the month of August, 300,000 more than in the same period a year earlier, the Hungarian Tourism Agency told state news wire MTI, citing a tally from the National Tourism Data Service Center.

Including foreign visitors, 1.8 million people stayed at hotels, bed and breakfasts or other commercial lodgings.

Domestic travelers accounted for 4.4 million of the 5.4 million guest nights spent at commercial lodgings in August.

The Central Statistical Office (KSH) will not publish August data on commercial accommodations until October 7; however, lodgings are required to submit information on their business to the National Tourism Data Service Center on a daily basis.