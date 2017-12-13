Domestic tourism drives 5.6% rise in October guest nights

BBJ

In October 2017, the number of nights spent by foreign visitors increased by 1.5%, while nights spent by domestic tourists rose by 10.7% compared to the same month a year earlier. Total gross revenues of commercial accommodation establishments grew by 9.5% at current prices, show data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Wednesday.

In October 2017, compared to the same month of the previous year, the number of international tourist arrivals grew by 0.5% and the number of nights spent by foreign guests by 1.5% (to 1.2 million).

Compared to October 2016, turnover measured in tourism nights was stagnant in hotels and campsites but grew in boarding houses, holiday homes and community accommodation facilities. The growth was 1.1% in Budapest, accounting for 65% of all foreign tourism nights.

The number of domestic tourism nights increased by 10.7%, exceeding 1 million in October. The number of tourism nights increased in each tourism region, showing double-digit growth rates in the majority of regions.

Room occupancy in hotels increased by 1.4 percentage points year-on-year in October to 60.7%.

The total gross revenues of accommodation establishments increased by 9.5% to HUF 41 billion in October; within this, accommodation fee revenues increased by 7.9% (to HUF 24 bln), catering revenues by 5.1% (to HUF 8 bln), and other revenues by 19% (to HUF 9 bln) at current prices.

The amount of accommodation fee revenues from foreign visitors increased by 2.0% and those from domestic visitors by 21% compared to October of the previous year.

As of October 31, 2017, compared to the same date of the previous year, the number of accommodation establishments operating in Hungary was almost the same at 2,691. The number of available rooms decreased by 1.3%, but was still close to 80,000.

In January– October 2017, compared to the same ten-month period of the previous year, accommodation establishments registered 6.7% more, or a total of 25.7 million tourism nights. International guests spent 8.0% more (13 mln) and domestic guests 5.4% more (12.7 mln) tourism nights in accommodation establishments.

Room occupancy in hotels increased by 3.5 percentage points to 60.5% in the first ten months.

Accommodation establishments achieved gross revenues of HUF 396 bln in January-October, i.e. a total of 15.7% more at current prices. Within this, accommodation fee revenues grew by 17% and exceeded HUF 239 bln.

The KSH will publish data for guest nights and revenues of commercial accommodation establishments in November 2017 on January 16, 2018.