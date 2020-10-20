Domestic rabbit consumption doubled in last 3 years

Nicholas Pongratz

Domestic rabbit consumption has doubled in the last three years, Minister of Agriculture István Nagy said on Saturday at the opening of the 17th Rabbit Festival in Debrecen dubbed "Only Rabbit", according to economic daily Világgazdaság.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Nagy said that rabbit meat, which has been undeservedly forgotten at home, is one of the healthiest foods, has the highest protein content and the lowest cholesterol and fat levels.

He recalled that three years ago, together with the Agricultural Marketing Center and the Rabbit Product Council, his ministry launched a campaign to promote rabbit meat as a source of protein for the 21st century. Due to this, the previous average domestic consumption of 15-20 decagrams was doubled, he added.

The minister said that a HUF 50 billion tender for the modernization of animal farms is currently open, for which investments in rabbit farms are also expected.