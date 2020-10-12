Domestic cars nearly 15 years old on average

Nicholas Pongratz

On average, domestic cars are nearly 15 years old, according to the Ministry for Innovation and Technology, writes novekedes.hu.

At the end of September, a total of 673 vehicles were inspected in four cities. The average age of the cars inspected was 14.7 years, that of light commercial vehicles 10.3 years, and that of trucks of more than 3.5 tonnes was 8.7 years.

The aim of the Road Traffic Environmental Action, held for the 24th time this year, is to assess the average condition of the Hungarian fleet and to draw the attention of road users to possible faults in their vehicles.

As a result of regular inspections and accessible information, the proportion of vehicles that fully comply with environmental regulations has been around 90% in recent years and was so in 2020 as well.