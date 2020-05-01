Domestic beer sales fell 13% in March

Nicholas Pongratz

Domestic beer sales fell by 13%, down 62,000 hectoliters to 414,000 hectoliters in March compared to the same period of the previous year, said director of the Association of Hungarian Brewers (MSSz) Sándor Kántor, according to magyarmezogazdasag.hu.

Image by Pexels

The director said that in domestic sales, the turnover of deposit-paid bottles decreased by 33%, from 108,000 hectoliters to 73,000 hectoliters, while the turnover of canned beers decreased by only 1% from 294,000 to 291,000.

The production of draft beer virtually ceased in the second half of March and is expected to be suspended until the reopening of restaurants and the licensing of events, the MSSz head added.