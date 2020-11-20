Discretionary spending in household consumption exceeds 45% in 2019

MTI – Econews

Discretionary spending within household consumption in Hungary reached 45.2% in 2019, up 5.6 percentage points from 39.6%, the low point reached in 2012, Hungarian news agency MTI reports, citing a summary of data compiled by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Photo by Liptak Robert/Shutterstock.com

Households spent the most on food and non-alcoholic beverages in 2019, up 8.1% and 9.9% from a year earlier in current prices.

Per capita personal expenditures totaled HUF 1.332 million in 2019, up 8.9% year-on-year in current prices. In real terms, personal expenditures rose 5.3% from a year earlier in 2019 as consumer prices increased 3.4%.

Spending on catering and accommodation services and on culture and entertainment climbed the most, at 15.2% and 14.6% in current prices. Home upkeep and household energy expenditures increased the least, rising just 4.6% from the previous year.

In real terms, spending on transport increased by 7.9%, spending on food and non-alcoholic beverages 3% and home upkeep and household energy expenses were up 2.4% from a year earlier.

Between 2010 and 2019, the share of food and transport expenditures within total consumption increased 1.6 percentage points and 0.9 percentage points to 24.4% and to 11.9%, respectively. The proportion of home upkeep expenditures were down by 6.7 percentage points to 18.5% and the share of culture and entertainment spending dropped 0.5 percentage points to 7.3%.