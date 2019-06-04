Demand for low ABV, non-alcoholic beer grows in Hungary

MTI – Econews

Demand in Hungary for low-alcohol and non-alcoholic beer is on the rise, in line with the global trend, the head of the Hungarian Brewers Association told MTI in Antwerp on Monday.

Low-alcohol and nonalcoholic beers account for close to 8% of the market at present, Sándor Kántor said at the Brewers of Europe forum.

Paolo Lanzarotti, who heads Asahi Brewers Europe, said Hungarian brewer Dreherʼs portfolio would be strengthened in the flavoured, non-alcoholic segment in future.

Dreher, a unit of Asahi, is one of five big brewing companies doing business in Hungary. The others are Borsodi, Heineken Hungária and Pécsi, which all have local breweries, and importer Carlsberg.

Kántor said sales volume of Hungaryʼs biggest brewing companies is expected to edge up 1-3% this year.