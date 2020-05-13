Demand for home delivery spikes

Nicholas Pongratz

Due to the epidemic, the demand for home delivery has greatly increased for hypermarket and supermarket chains, therefore a large part of the workforce working in stores has switched to organizing delivery, writes novekedes.hu.

Spar told the portal that there has been double-digit growth in this area compared to the previous normal period, with 80% of online orders being for home delivery and 20% for in-store pickup.

To expand its capacity, Tesco has partnered with Ice Cube to help deliver with 26 cars and 28 drivers.

Thus, they can deliver orders to a total of 460 new households per day, and their delivery capacity has increased by about 40%.

At Auchan, order ramp-up is being handled by ordering three pre-assembled packages of the most sought-after items.