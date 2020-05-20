Defense minister expects 3,000 to participate in Army Reserve training for jobless

MTI – Econews

Defense Minister Tibor Benkő on Tuesday said 3,000 people are expected to apply for special Army Reserve training targeting people who are out of work because of the coronavirus crisis, state news wire MTI reports.

Image by GTS Productions / Shutterstock.com

Speaking at the Army NCO Academy in Szentendre, on the outskirts of Budapest, Benkő said the number of participants could be increased.

The special Army Reserve training is open to any Hungarian citizen between the age of 18 and 50 who passes a physical exam and can produce a certificate of good conduct.

The first special six-month training course starts on July 1. Participants will receive a gross monthly stipend of HUF 161,000.