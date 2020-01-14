December CPI up 4%

Bence Gaál

Consumer prices were 4% higher on average in December 2019 than a year earlier, with significant price increases measured for alcoholic beverages, tobacco, motor fuels, and food, according to a report by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Food prices increased by 5.9%, within which pork prices rose considerably, by 23.7%. The price of other meat preparations rose by 13.2%, sugar prices by 12.2% with the price of seasonal food items growing by 8.3%. The price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 8.4% on average, within which tobacco prices by 12.3%.

Consumers paid some 3.2% more for services, within which rent increased by 10.5%. Electricity, gas and other fuels became 0.6%, within which firewood 5.9% more expensive. The price of motor fuels was 7.7% higher.

Compared to November 2019, consumer prices rose by 0.3% on average. Food prices were up 0.7%, within which pork became 7.5%, flour 2.6%, other meat preparations 2.4%, eggs 2.3% and bread 2% more expensive. The price of non-alcoholic beverages was cut by 1.1% and cheese prices by 0.9%. The price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 0.6% on average, within which tobacco prices by 1.2%. The price of motor fuels was 0.3% higher.

The average annual inflation stood at 3.4% in 2019. The highest price rise, 8.1%, was recorded for alcoholic beverages and tobacco. Food prices went up by 5.4% over the course of 2019. Services prices went increased by 3%, the price of electricity, gas and other fuels and that of clothing and footwear both by 1% and the price of other goods by 1.3% on average. Consumers paid 0.3% less for consumer durables.