Danube bridge construction at Komárom on schedule

Nicholas Pongratz

The construction of the new Danube bridge connecting Komárom (88 km northwest of Budapest) with Komárno, Slovakia, is continuing and the works will be completed at the end of the summer or the beginning of fall, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on his Facebook page yesterday.

Panoramic view of the Danube at Komárom, showing the only current river crossing between the town and its sister Komárno in Slovakia, the Elizabeth Bridge. Photo by sakkmesterke/Shutterstock.com

The 600-meter bridge is essential for the security of supply of the Slovak and Hungarian people, especially since last year’s bilateral trade turnover already far exceeded EUR 10 billion, Szijjártó pointed out.

It also means that heavy lorries can avoid running through the two towns, as the Slovak Spectator pointed out when construction began on October 17, 2017. The overall cost then was put at EUR 117 million, 85% of which was to be met by the EU.

In line with the agreements and previous plans, the electricity networks of the two countries will also be connected at two points this year and the interconnector capacity connecting the gas pipeline systems will be significantly increased.