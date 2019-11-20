Customers pay more attention to bakery products

According to a recent online study covering the population aged 18-65, there is an increasing demand for a healthier lifestyle among Hungarians, which affects the purchase of bakery products among other things, penzcentrum.hu reports.

The portal says that products containing yeast are experiencing a new renaissance. An increasing number of people are open to natural ingredients in breads, buns, and rolls. Some 55% of respondents said bakery products manufactured with traditional methods definitely make them feel better.

The survey found that people aged 18-65 are now paying more attention to what they are eating and shopping. They show increased interest in bakery products, take a closer look at the texture of fresh bread and browse the list of ingredients of packed products, says Emese Antal, a sociologist and dietitian, penzcentrum.hu adds.