Current account surplus tops EUR 1 bln in Q1

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs current account surplus reached EUR 1.027 billion in the first quarter, the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) said on Thursday, as reported by national news agency MTI. The surplus was up about 5% from EUR 979 million in the base period.

The surplus of goods and services reached EUR 2.158 bln, practically level with the surplus in Q1 2017. The capital account stood at EUR 1.121 bln, including EUR 1.113 bln of transfers from the European Union, nearly quadruple the EUR 298 mln in the base period.

Hungaryʼs net external financing capacity - the combined surpluses of the current and capital accounts - thus came to EUR 2.148 bln for the first quarter, up a little more than two-thirds from the corresponding period a year earlier.