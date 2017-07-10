Cucumber crop set to reach 18,000 tonnes

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs cucumber harvest is expected to reach almost 18,000 tonnes this year, the Hungarian Chamber of Agriculture (NAK) told Hungarian news agency MTI today.

Salad cucumbers are grown on around 100 hectares in Hungary, while pickling cucumbers are produced on 500-600 hectares. The annual harvest is usually around 13,000-14,000 tonnes.

Hungariansʼ cucumber consumption is increasing, according to a market survey by NAK. Per capita consumption of salad cucumbers amounts to 1.6-1.8 kg a year in Hungary, compared to 2-2.2 kg in Western Europe, NAK said.