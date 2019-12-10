CPI up 3.4% y.o.y. in November

Bence Gaál

Consumer prices were 3.4% higher on average in November 2019 than a year earlier, with significant price rises measured for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, as well as food, according to a release of data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

In the last 12 months, food prices went up by 5.5%, within which pork prices became 14.8%, the price of other meat preparations 11.9%, sugar prices 10.6% and the price of seasonal food items (potatoes, fresh vegetables and fruits) 8.7% higher.

As the BBJ reported earlier, the main reason behind the increase of pork prices is the effect of the swine fever epidemic on the world market.

The price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 8.3% on average, within which tobacco prices by 12.1%. Consumers paid 3.4% more for services, within which rent increased by 10%. Electricity, gas and other fuels became 0.7%, within which firewood 6.4% more expensive.

Compared to October 2019, Consumer prices rose by 0.1% on average. Food prices were up by 0.4% on average, within which seasonal food items became 2%, eggs 1.7%, rolls 1.3% and other meat preparations 1.1% more expensive.

Clothing and footwear cost 0.9% more for consumers. 0.4% more was paid for consumer durables, within which 2% more for new passenger cars. The price of motor fuels was 0.7% lower. Consumers paid 0.2% less for services.



Consumer prices went up by 3.3% on average between January-November this year.