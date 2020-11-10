CPI up 3% y.o.y. in October

Bence Gaál

The annual rate of increase of consumer prices slowed down to 3% in October 2020, according to data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Image by Shutterstock.com

The lower price dynamics were mostly due to more moderate annual price rises for food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco than in September as well as to the price decrease of motor fuels, KSH notes.

Compared to October 2019, Food prices went up by 6.5%, within which the price of seasonal food items became 15.7%, that of other meat preparations 13.4%, sugar prices 11.6%, the price of flour 11%, and that of meals at canteens 9.3% higher. The price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco became 6.1% more expensive, within which tobacco prices rose by 9.3%. Consumers paid 2.4% more for services and 5.3% less for motor fuels.

Prices up 0.2% compared to September

Consumer prices rose by 0.2% on average. Food prices were unchanged on average, however, pasta products became 2.6%, edible oil 2.3%, sugar 0.7%, and cheese 0.5% more expensive. The price of rolls became 1% and that of seasonal food items 1.6% lower, while food prices excluding the latter 0.2% higher on average. Clothing and footwear cost 1% more for consumers owing to seasonal changes.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices increased by 1% on average, within which tobacco prices by 1.6%. About 0.2% less was charged for motor fuels. The price of services lessened by 0.1%, mostly due to a 1.3% cut in telephone and internet services prices.

In the first 10 months of 2020, consumer prices were up by 3.5% for all households on average and by 3.9% among pensioner households.