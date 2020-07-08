CPI up 2.9% y.o.y. in June

Bence Gaál

Consumer prices were 2.9% higher on average in June 2020 than a year earlier, according to data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The most significant price increases were measured over the past year for food as well as alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

Food prices went up by 7.8%, within which the price of other meat preparations became 20.5%, that of seasonal food items (potatoes, fresh vegetables, and fresh domestic and tropical fruits) 18.1%, pork prices 17%, the price of sugar 14.2% and salami, sausages and ham prices 10.8% higher. The price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 6.7% on average, within which tobacco prices by 11.1%. Motor fuel prices were cut by 11.6%.

Compared to May 2020, consumer prices were up by 0.4% on average. Food prices decreased by 0.6%, within which seasonal food items became 3.2%, milk 1.7%, other meat preparations 1.4%, and poultry meat 1.3% cheaper. Consumer durables and services both became 0.3% more expensive. As an impact of rising oil prices, motor fuels cost 9.3% more for consumers.

In the first six months of the year, consumer prices increased by 3.4% on average.