CPI at 2.4% in April

Bence Gaál

Consumer prices were about 2.4% higher on average in April 2020 than during the same month of 2019, according to data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH). In the first four months of the year, prices went up by 3.9% on average.

Food prices rose at a higher than usual rate compared to March, which may have been the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, KSH notes. On the other hand, motor fuel prices fell considerably, due to plummeting oil prices.

Meat prices up significantly year-on-year

Compared to April 2019, food prices went up by 8.7%, within which pork prices became 28.9%, the price of other meat preparations 22.3%, that of seasonal food items 15.1%, sugar prices 14.1% higher. Salami, sausages, and ham became 12.5% more expensive.

The price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 7.2% on average, within which tobacco prices went up by 11.1%.

Consumers paid 3% more for services on average.

Motor fuel prices were cut by 22.7%.

CPI down month-on-month

Consumer prices lessened by 0.6% on average compared to March 2020.

Food prices went up at a higher rate than usual this time, by 1.4% on average. Seasonal items became 6.2% more expensive, while the price of other meat preparations went up by 3.5%. Chocolate and cocoa prices rose by 3.4%, while both pork and egg prices increased by 2.8%.

Consumers paid 1.4% more for clothing and footwear and 0.7% more for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, within which latter tobacco became 1.5% more expensive.

The price of services was reduced by 0.2%. The charges for car rentals and parking fell by 22.5%, as an effect of public parking being made free.

The price of motor fuels became 16.4% lower, meaning this product group alone contributed by 1.1 percentage points to the monthly decrease in the consumer price index, KSH says.