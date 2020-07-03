Your cart

Country of origin label will be required for more meat

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Friday, July 3, 2020, 10:00

Based on the positive experiences of the labeling requirement introduced in the case of pork, the Ministry of Agriculture has extended the clear labeling of the country of origin to new product ranges, said Minister of Agriculture István Nagy, according to magyarmezogazdasag.hu.

According to the rules in force from July 15, the country of origin must now be clearly and visibly indicated in the case of meat from sheep, goats and poultry, and Hungarian crops must be flagged in the case of vegetables and fruits sold in bulk.

The Minister of Agriculture recalled that since January 15, the place of origin and, if different, the place of slaughter of the animal must be clearly indicated when selling pork to the final consumer.

The purpose of the standard is to provide the public with accurate information so that meat of different origins can be clearly distinguished from one another, magyarmezogazdasag explains.

 

 

