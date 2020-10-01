Container cargo volume from China up 13%

Nicholas Pongratz

Intermodal container cargo volume from China arriving at the Rail Cargo Terminal-BILK freight terminal in Budapest rose about 13% between April and August, according to Rail Cargo Hungaria, writes Világgazdaság.

Rail Cargo Hungaria noted that its first container train from the Chinese city of Xiʼan had arrived in the capital with 43 carriages days earlier. The route will operate weekly in future.

Some of the containers on the train will be forwarded to destinations in Vienna, Munich, and Milan.

Among the freight on the train is personal protective equipment as well as household electronics and clothing.