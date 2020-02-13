Consumer prices up 4.7% y.o.y. in January

BBJ

Consumer prices were 4.7% higher on average in January 2020 than a year earlier. Significant price rises were measured over the past year for motor fuels, alcoholic beverages and tobacco as well as food, according to data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Photo: Jessica Fejos

Food prices went up by 6.9%, within which pork prices became 27.6%, the price of other meat preparations 17.4%, that of seasonal food items (potatoes, fresh vegetables, and fruits) 10.8%, sugar prices 8.4% and the price of meals at restaurants and canteens 7.2% higher.

The price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 7.4% on average, within which tobacco prices grew by 11.3%. Consumers paid 3.6% more for services, within which rent increased by 10.3%. Motor fuels became 13.5% more expensive.

Compared to December 2019, consumer prices rose by 0.9% on average. Food prices were up by 2% on average, within which the price of seasonal food items (potatoes, fresh vegetables and fruits) became 7.9%, both pork and pasta products prices 2.5%, the price of non-alcoholic beverages 2.3% and that of other meat preparations 1.5% higher.

Consumers paid 1.2% more for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, within which tobacco – due to an increase in the excise duty imposed on it – became 1.2% more expensive. 0.5% more was paid for services, within which 8.7% more for postal services and 7% more for games of chance. The price of motor fuels rose by 2.8%.

Clothing and footwear cost 2.2% less for consumers due to the end-of-season sale.