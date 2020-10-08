Consumer prices up 3.4% y.o.y. in September

BBJ

The annual rate of increase of consumer prices slowed down to 3.4% year-on-year in September 2020, according to data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The lower price dynamics were mostly due to more moderate annual price rises measured for food, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco as well as services, KSH notes. The prices were cut in the case of all the three product groups compared to the previous month.

Food prices went up by 7.3%, within which the price of seasonal food items became 18.5%, that of other meat preparations 17%, sugar prices 11.7%, the price of flour 11%, that of salami, sausages, and ham 10.1% and eggs prices 9.1% higher. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco became an average 6.3%, within which tobacco 9.6% more expensive. Consumers paid 2.4% more for services and 3.4% less for motor fuels.

Prices fell by 0.4% compared to August

In September 2020, consumer prices lessened by 0.4% on average compared to the previous month. Food prices also became 0.4% lower, dominantly due to the 3.8% decrease in the price of seasonal food items. The price of non-seasonal food items was unchanged in total, since flour became 2.7% and pasta products 1.8% more expensive, while chocolate and cocoa 1.6%, milk 0.9% and poultry meat 0.5% cheaper.

Consumers paid 0.9% less for services, mainly as a result of a price decrease of 6.9% for recreational services and of 1.5% for telephone services and internet. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices lessened by 0.2% on average, within which alcoholic beverages prices by 0.5%. Clothing and footwear became 0.7% more expensive. The price of motor fuels was up by 0.5%.

In the first nine months of 2020, consumer prices rose by 3.5% on average taking into account all households and by 4% among pensioner households, compared to the same period of 2019.