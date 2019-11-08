Consumer prices up 2.9% last month

Bence Gaál

Consumer prices were 2.9% higher on average in October 2019 than in the same month of 2018, with significant price rises measured for alcoholic beverages, tobacco, and food over the last year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reports.

In the 12 months leading up to October 2019, food prices went up by 5.4%, within which pork became 15.5% more expensive, other meat preparations were up by 10.8%, with sugar rising by 8.1%, bread 6.7%, flour 5.8% and seasonal food items 5.3% .

The price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 8.4% on average, within which tobacco prices grew by 12.1%. Consumers paid 3.3% more for services, within which rent increased significantly, by 10.9%.

Electricity, gas and other fuels became 0.7% more expensive, within which firewood rose by 6% . The price of motor fuels dropped 4%.

Compared to September, consumer prices rose by 0.6% on average in October.

Food prices were up by 0.8% on average, within which other meat preparations became 3.1% more expensive, milk rose by 2.3%, eggs and cheese both by 1.8%, pork by 1.2% and seasonal food items by 0.8% .

Clothing and footwear cost 2.1% more for consumers, which KSH explains as seasonal changes.

The price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 1.1% on average, within which tobacco prices rose by 1.8%. Consumers paid 0.2% more for electricity, gas and other fuels, within which the price of firewood increased by 2%. The price of motor fuels was 1.8% higher.

Between January and October 2019, consumer prices increased by 3.3%, the statistical office says.