Consumer price growth continues to slow

 Thursday, November 9, 2017, 09:33

Consumer prices in Hungary rose 2.2% year-on-year in October, slowing from 2.5% in the previous month, according to a first release of monthly consumer price data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Thursday.

In October 2017 compared to the same month of 2016, food prices rose 3.3%, within which the price of butter rose 17.3%, cheese 8.1%, pork 6.4%, bread 6.0%, coffee 5.6%, other meat preparations 5.3% and eggs 4.6%. The price of poultry meat fell by 12.8%.

The highest year-on-year price rise of 6.8% on average was recorded for alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

Clothing prices edged up 0.3% and consumer durable prices were 0.1% higher. Household energy prices increased 1.3%, while the prices of "other goods" (pharmaceutical products, motor fuels, household products and recreational goods) were up by 0.8% on average, within which the price of motor fuels alone rose by 1.3%. Service prices went up by 1.6%.

In October 2017 compared to the preceding month, consumer prices increased by 0.3% on average. Food prices rose by 0.5%, clothing and footwear by 1.7% (due to seasonal changes), and alcoholic beverages and tobacco by 1.0% on average. Electricity, gas and other fuels became 0.4% more expensive month-on-month.

In the period January–October 2017, compared to the equivalent ten-month period of the previous year, consumer prices rose by 2.4% on average.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile fuel and food prices, was up 2.7% year-on-year in October. Inflation adjusted for a basket of goods and services used by pensioners was 2.4%.

Consumer price data for November 2017 will be published by the KSH on December 8.

Underlying inflation below core - MNB

In a monthly analysis of inflation developments released after the publication of the KSH data, cited by state news wire MTI, the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) said its measures of underlying inflation continue to be "significantly below" the level of core inflation.

The MNBʼs indicator for core inflation, excluding the effects of indirect taxes, fell to 2.3% in October, down from 2.6% in the previous month.

The indicator for demand-sensitive inflation, which excludes processed foods from core inflation, dropped from 2.0% to 1.8%.

The indicator for sticky price inflation, which includes items for which retail prices vary, on average, by no more than 15% a month, slipped from 2.3% to 2.0%.

The MNB noted that volatile items, such as food and energy, and demand-sensitive products contributed "nearly equally" to the increase in prices in October.

Household inflation expectations "remained at moderate levels" during the month, the central bank added.

 

 

Related articles

  • Economy

    Industrial production up 5.4% in September

    In September 2017, the volume of industrial output rose by 5.4% year-on-year, according to a first estimate of monthly data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH). Based on working day-adjusted data, industrial production grew by 8.1% in September.

     Wed, Nov. 8, 2017, 12:13
  • Economy

    Trade surplus down slightly in September

    Hungaryʼs surplus of trade in September 2017 amounted to EUR 928 million, down by EUR 36 mln compared to the same month of 2016, according to a first estimate of monthly data for external trade in goods released today by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

     Wed, Nov. 8, 2017, 11:53
  • Economy

    Retail sales accelerate in September

    In September 2017, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 5.4% according to raw data, compared to the same month of the previous year, a first estimate of September data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) shows. Sales growth accelerated from 4.2% in July and 4.7% in August.

     Tue, Nov. 7, 2017, 12:17
  • Economy

    Number of retail units falls, bigger shops prevail

    The number of retail shops in Hungary fell 3.5% from a year earlier to almost 129,000 in 2016, according to a summary released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH). The number of retail shops in Hungary has been falling steadily since 2013 for a variety of reasons.

     Mon, Nov. 6, 2017, 14:38
  • Economy

    Prices of farmland rose 22% in 2016

    Farmland prices rose by an average of 22% in 2016, faster than in the preceding two years, a summary of data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) shows.

     Mon, Nov. 6, 2017, 11:25
  • Economy

    External trade surplus EUR 458 mln in August

    A second estimate of data for the external trade in goods released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Thursday revised Hungaryʼs August trade surplus slightly upwards, to EUR 458 million. In the first eight months of 2017, the external trade surplus was EUR 5.6 billion.

     Thu, Nov. 2, 2017, 10:41
  • Economy

    Industrial producer prices up 4.1% in September

    Industrial producer prices as a whole were 4.1% higher in September 2017 than in the same month of 2016. Domestic output prices rose by 4.8% on average, while non-domestic output prices went up by 3.7% compared to September 2016, according to a first release of data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) today.

     Tue, Oct. 31, 2017, 12:35
  • Real Estate

    New home prices up 8.2% in Q1

    Continuing a trend of more than four years, average new home prices rose 8.2% in the first half of 2017, while the price of resale homes increased 9.3%, according to a summary of data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH), cited by state news agency MTI.

     Mon, Oct. 30, 2017, 13:49
  • Analysis

    One-fifth of Hungarians work in industry

    Just under one-fifth of working Hungarians were employed in the industrial sector last year, according to data compiled by the EUʼs statistical office Eurostat, cited by Hungarian news agency MTI.

     Thu, Oct. 26, 2017, 14:01
  • Economy

    Unemployment rate down to 4.1%

    Hungaryʼs rolling average three-month jobless rate dropped to 4.1% in July-September 2017, from 4.2% in the previous three-month period, and 4.9% in the equivalent period of 2016. The average number of unemployed was 189,000, some 38,000 fewer than a year earlier, according to a first release of data for the period from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

     Thu, Oct. 26, 2017, 13:14