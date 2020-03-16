Construction sector output slips 2.5% in Jan

MTI – Econews

Output of Hungaryʼs construction sector fell 2.5% year-on-year in January, declining for the first time in almost two years, state news wire MTI reports, citing data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The output of the building segment dropped 4.4%, while civil engineering output rose 1.5%.

In a month-on-month comparison, output rose 0.9%, adjusted for seasonal and workday effects.

The nominal value of construction sector output, at current prices, stood at HUF 199.6 billion in January.

The order stock of construction sector companies was down 14.7%at the end of January from twelve months earlier. Order volume in the building segment was up 9.3%, but civil engineering orders dropped 24.5%.

New order volume increased 8.2% as new orders in the building segment rose 13.8% but new civil engineering orders declined 22%.