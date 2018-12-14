Construction sector output rises 18.5% in October

MTI – Econews

Output of Hungaryʼs construction sector climbed 18.5% year-on-year in October, data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Friday show, state news wire MTI reports.

Output of the buildings segment was up 15.7%, lifted by construction of factories, stores and homes, KSH said. Civil engineering output increased 21.9%, supported by road, railway and utilities projects, it added.

In a month-on-month comparison, construction output rose 0.5%, adjusted for seasonal and workday effects.

For the period January-October, output was up 22.2% year-on-year.

In absolute terms, output stood at HUF 336.3 billion in October and HUF 2,572.1 bln in January-October.

Order stock in the sector was up 40.3% at the end of October from twelve months earlier. Stock rose 1.7% in the buildings segment and 53.0% in the civil engineering segment.

New order volume was up 11.4% as new orders for buildings rose 32.7% and civil engineering orders fell 4.5%