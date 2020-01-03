Construction sector output grew by around 25-27% - ÉVOSZ

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs construction sector output grew by around 25-27% in 2019, László Koji, who heads professional association ÉVOSZ, said on public television on Friday, noting that data for November and December were not yet available, state news wire MTI reports.

Koji said that all subsectors expanded and the output of the sector as a whole should be above HUF 4 trillion and it could have contributed around 1.1 percentage points to GDP growth.

Labor shortage in the sector should diminish in 2020 as pressure to grow will be lighter than in the previous three years, Koji said. Construction output could grow by 5-6% in 2020 and the year will be about increasing efficiency of the 340,000 workers employed in the sector.